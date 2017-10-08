Total of 1,089 candidates to run in heated Lower House election, survey shows

A total of 1,089 people were preparing to run as of Saturday in the Oct. 22 general election for the 465-seat House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, a survey has shown.

Of the total seats, 289 are for single-seat constituencies and 176 for the proportional representation format.

The overall number of seats was cut from 475 seats to its lowest level since the end of World War II ahead of the Sept. 28 dissolution of the chamber. The change was enacted reduce vote-value disparities between densely and sparsely populated areas based on the revised Public Offices Election Law.

By Tuesday’s official start of campaigning, the number of candidates is expected to come close to or surpass the 1,191 who ran in the last Lower House election in December 2014.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito bloc will field candidates in all 289 single-seat constituencies. The LDP will put up 277 candidates and Komeito will field nine while also avoiding having their candidates run against one another.

Among opposition parties, the duo of Kibo no To (Party of Hope), headed by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, and Osaka-based Nippon Ishin no Kai will field a total of 245 candidates in the single-seat constituencies, while the newly formed Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party plans to field a total of 288 candidates.

Of the expected total, 935 people will run in constituencies and 154 under the proportional representation format.

A total of 294 will run from the LDP, 202 from Kibo no To, 53 from Komeito, 244 from the JCP, 52 from Nippon Ishin, 62 from the CDPJ, 21 from the SDP, two from Nihon no Kokoro o Taisetsu ni suru To (Party for Japanese Kokoro) and 84 from minor parties and 75 as independents.

Kibo no To will field 198 candidates in constituencies. It plans to increase candidates for the proportional representation format to bring its total to at least 233, which would represent a majority in the Lower House if all are victorious.

The Tokyo-based Kibo no To will refrain from fielding candidates in the 19 constituencies in Osaka Prefecture and Nippon Ishin will do the same in the 25 districts in the capital.

The CDPJ, created by defectors from the Democratic Party, will field all of its currently planned 62 candidates in constituencies. It also hopes to put up proportional representation candidates as it seeks to increase its total overall number fielded.

The JCP decided not to field candidates in constituencies where CDPJ- and DP-linked independents will run, attaching importance to cooperation in the opposition camp. The SDP will field candidates in 19 constituencies.

The DP, which effectively saw its Lower House caucus disbanded last month, and the Liberal Party will not field any official candidate. Members of the two parties will run as candidates from the Party of Hope or the CDPJ, or as independents.