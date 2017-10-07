CDP to challenge ruling coalition with anti-nuclear, no-tax hike pledges

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, newly formed by the liberal wing of the collapsing main opposition party, released its campaign pledges Saturday for the Oct. 22 general election. It opposes a planned consumption tax hike and vows to give up nuclear power.

Its pledges oppose those of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on key issues — a consumption tax increase from 8 percent to 10 percent in October 2019, reliance on nuclear power and amendment of the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

The policy goals of the CDP, led by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, regarding the tax hike and nuclear power are similar to those of Kibo no To, another party recently set up by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The upcoming election for the 465-seat House of Representatives is expected to be a three-way battle between the ruling LDP-Komeito coalition, Koike’s party and the CDP.

The CDP, which unveiled a list of 62 candidates Friday for single-seat constituencies, retains the stance against constitutional amendment of the disintegrating Democratic Party to which its members previously belonged.

It opposes the idea of revising Article 9 in particular but will seek discussions on other areas such as limiting the prime minister’s power to dissolve the Lower House.

More than 100 former Democratic Party members who back amending the Constitution have joined Koike’s party.

The LDP is aiming to make the first-ever amendment to the Constitution, seeking debate on areas including the question of adding specific mention of the status of the Self-Defense Forces. The SDF is currently governed by its own law and not referenced in the supreme law.

The CDP’s campaign platform says a debate will be necessary on how increasing social welfare spending can be financed, but that conditions have not been met for the planned consumption tax hike.

As for nuclear power, the party promises to create a law aimed at paving the way for eliminating all nuclear plants.

Ruling and opposition parties have been gearing up for the election, announcing their candidates’ lists and platforms ahead of the start of official campaigning Tuesday.

The LDP is proposing to spend a large proportion of the extra revenue from the planned consumption tax increase on social welfare initiatives for children and the childbearing-age population.

Koike’s party is pledging to freeze the tax hike.