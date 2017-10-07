Number of ‘manhole cards’ handed out to collectors in 18 months exceeds 1 million

A total of more than 1 million “manhole cards,” featuring pictures of manhole covers with unique local designs, have been issued in Japan since distribution began in April last year, a group promoting the collectible cards has said.

“No item published by the sewage industry had topped the milestone before,” an official of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said surprisingly, referring to the success of the cards.

The manhole card project was initiated by the Gesuido Koho (sewage publicity) Platform group (GKP), which is made up of officials from the ministry and the Japan Sewage Works Association.

The cards, which are 6.3 cm wide by 8.8 cm long, are issued by local governments.

On the front of each card is a photo of a manhole cover together with the longitude and latitude of its location. An explanation of the background of the design is written on the reverse side. The cards are available for free at designated places, including sewage treatment facilities and tourist information centers, with one card given to each person in principle.

In April last year, the first series of 30 different manhole cards from municipalities in 18 of the nation’s 47 prefectures were released. Following the release of the fifth series earlier this year, a total of 227 different cards from 46 prefectures are now available.

In Tsukuba , Ibaraki Prefecture, information about the manhole’s design has been translated into English and is printed on the back of the card together with Japanese.

Some of the cards proved to be popular and stocks ran out in less than a month after release, requiring a reprint, according to GKP.

“The manhole cards are popular probably because they are issued under the same format and people can get them easily,” a GKP official said. “Active campaigns by local governments have paid off.”

A travel agency in Saitama Prefecture has developed a bus tour that allows participants to collect manhole cards. A total of four such tours have been carried out since June.

The sixth series of manhole cards will be released in December.