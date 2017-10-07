Ministry to rate airport runway aging levels with new system from next year

The transport ministry will introduce a new system in fiscal 2018 to rate runway aging levels at all 97 domestic airports, to manage inspection and repair data in a unified manner.

The ministry hopes the new system that will put together information from airport operators will clarify which airports need to be repaired on a priority basis, officials said.

The new system will accumulate data on the deterioration levels of runway surfaces so the operators, such as the national and local governments, can quickly learn when and where repairs are needed.

Particularly, operators of regional airports lacking ample manpower will benefit from the system, the officials said.

The new system will be launched in April 2018 with results of past routine checks. Data will be added for every inspection and repair.

Access to the stored data will basically be limited to those involved in airport operations. But the ministry is considering opening some information to the public, including grades on deterioration levels.

Japan needs to promote steady repairs and other maintenance measures on a priority basis amid deterioration of runways at airports built during the country’s high economic growth period chiefly in the 1960s.