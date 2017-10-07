In vitro fertilization treatments by the numbers

In vitro fertilization treatments

The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology reported in September that the number of in vitro fertilization treatments are on the rise.

5%: Percentage of babies born through in vitro fertilization treatment in Japan in 2015.

424,151: Number of in vitro fertilization treatments that were performed in 2015.

51,001: Total number of children born through in vitro fertilization treatment in 2015.

482,600: Total number of children born via the procedure in Japan since the first IVF birth in 1983.

The survey showed that conceiving, carrying a pregnancy to term and giving birth becomes harder with age.

21.5%: Percentage of women in Japan who succeeded in doing so at the age of 30.

18.4%: Percentage of women in Japan who succeeded in doing so at the age of 35.

9.1%: Percentage of women in Japan who succeeded in doing so at the age of 40.

4.5%: Percentage of women in Japan who succeeded in doing so at the age of 42.

The rise in the number of IVF treatments comes as more couples are marrying later in life and turning to infertility treatment.