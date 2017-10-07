New U.S. measures aim to show Trump is tough on Iran

Aiming to show tough action against Iran, the White House is preparing a series of measures targeting its affiliates in the country and beyond, even as President Donald Trump quietly steps back from his campaign pledge to rip up the nuclear deal.

New actions set to be announced in the coming days will focus on two entities: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group blamed for sowing discord in the Middle East and seeking Israel’s demise. The actions include financial sanctions on anyone who does business with the Revolutionary Guard, as well as millions of dollars in rewards for information leading to the arrest of two operatives of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

The measures were described by two administration officials and a person familiar with the unfolding policy on Iran.

The moves allow Trump to show he is not easing the pressure against the Islamic Republic, even though the nuclear deal he has long derided may live on — at least for the immediate future.

An avowed critic of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, Trump has called it one of America’s “worst and most one-sided transactions” ever. Yet White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that Trump is looking beyond the deal for ways to pressure Tehran.

“The president isn’t looking at one piece of this,” Sanders said. “He’s looking at all of the bad behavior of Iran — not just the nuclear deal as bad behavior, but the ballistic missile testing, destabilizing of the region, number one state sponsor of terrorism, cyberattacks, illicit nuclear program.”

Anonymous Iranian and Western officials on Friday said Iran has signaled to six world powers that it is open to talks about its ballistic missile arsenal.

Tehran has repeatedly vowed to continue building up what it calls defensive missile capability, but the sources said that given Trump’s threats to ditch the deal reached under President Barack Obama, Tehran had approached the powers recently about possible talks on some “dimensions” of its missile program.

“During their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last month, Iran told members of the (world powers) that it could discuss the missile program to remove concerns,” an Iranian source with knowledge of the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

U.S. and Western officials did not confirm the matter was discussed at the Zarif-Tillerson meeting. But two U.S. officials said Iran had recently been “keeping it alive” by feeding certain media reports and via third parties such as Oman.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has spoken about an all-of-the-above approach to countering Iran’s troublesome activities in the region, which extend beyond nuclear development to ballistic missile testing, human rights violations and support for extremist groups. But the administration has had to wait to put that approach into place until it finished a lengthy Iran policy review whose completion has been repeatedly delayed.

The person familiar with Iran policy said H.R. McMaster, the president’s national security adviser, has been the key driver in developing the integrated strategy with the Defense, State and Treasury departments and intelligence agencies.

Trump is set to deliver a policy speech on Iran in the coming week in which he is expected to decline to certify Iran’s compliance in the landmark 2015 agreement that the U.S. and its partners signed with Tehran to rein in its nuclear program.

That would stop short of pulling out of the deal. Lawmakers say Trump isn’t going to immediately announce new nuclear sanctions, which are prohibited by the deal, and instead will refer the matter to Congress.

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted Friday that the White House has told senators the president will “decertify (the) Iran deal but asks Congress NOT to re-impose sanctions.”

Under the new policy, the White House is focusing on the Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah — two Iran-backed entities that have long elicited scorn from much of the West.

The State Department in the coming week will announce a total of $12 million in rewards for information leading to the location, arrest or conviction of two leaders of Hezbollah.

The U.S. will offer up to $7 million for information on Talal Hamiyah, who leads Hezbollah’s international terrorism branch and is suspected of carrying out hijackings, attacks and kidnappings of U.S. citizens. Another $5 million is being offered for information on Fuad Shukr, a member of Hezbollah who runs the group’s military forces in southern Lebanon, where the group is based.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will also feel the squeeze. Legislation signed in August gave Trump an Oct. 31 deadline to either impose sanctions on the IRGC or issue a waiver. He is not expected to sign the waiver, meaning the sanctions will kick in automatically.

The new White House policy will also include a political strategy to curb Iranian aggression, possible covert or cyber operations and diplomatic efforts to change parts of the nuclear deal with Iran.