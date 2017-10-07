Nobel Peace Prize says to Korea nuke players: We are watching

They couldn’t award it to Kim Jong Un or Donald Trump; that much was certain.

But the granting of the Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons opened itself to a clear interpretation across Asia: When it comes to the nuclear-saturated war of words on the Korean Peninsula, attention must be paid and treaties must be signed. And it must be done in a preventive way, at top speed, before something happens that can’t be undone.

Looming in the background of the award announcement Friday was the sometimes scalding, sometimes tepid, never silent geopolitical scuffle this year between the young leader of the third-generation Pyongyang regime and the always voluble president of the United States.

Even the Nobel committee’s language keyed in on that. It sounded like a plaintive cry to push parties to the negotiating table — to fix something that is already cracked before it is completely, irreversibly shattered.

The head of the group listed an assortment of the world’s nuclear nations when she spoke after the win. But it was easy to find significance in the two she mentioned before all others — North Korea and the United States.

And this was the immediate assessment from a Nobel historian: “The panel wants to send a signal to North Korea and the U.S. that they need to go into negotiations.” The prize, Oeivind Stenersen suggested, was also “coded support” of the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump is a stern critic of the 2015 accord, and some supporters of the deal had hoped the Nobel jury would honor the architects of the Iran deal and in doing so send a message to Trump about the power of diplomacy.

In the end, the committee chose not to provoke Trump by handing prizes to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif or former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

But in celebrating ICAN, it sent a strong message about the world’s concerns about nuclear escalation.

“The message that has been communicated is a more subtle indirect messaging,” said Melissa Dalton, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“It’s potentially a message and an encouragement to uphold the JCPOA as a commitment that the U.S. has made with allies to nonproliferation,” she said, referring to the Iran deal.

Speaking in Geneva, ICAN’s executive director, Beatrice Fihn, made an explicit link between the award and concerns about Trump’s attitude to the Iran deal and nonproliferation efforts.

The Swedish Academy cited ICAN “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its groundbreaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.”

The United States said Friday it has no intention of signing a nuclear weapons ban treaty backed by ICAN but stressed its commitment to “creating the conditions for nuclear disarmament.”

“Today’s announcement does not change the U.S. position on the treaty: the United States does not support and will not sign the ‘Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,’ ” a State Department spokesman said. “This treaty will not make the world more peaceful, will not result in the elimination of a single nuclear weapon, and will not enhance any state’s security.”

ICAN was a key player in the treaty’s adoption by 122 countries at the U.N. in July.

The accord was largely symbolic because none of the nine countries known or suspected of having nuclear weapons — the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — put their names down.

From the vantage point of the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding countries, where people shudder weekly at volleys of intemperate words and missile or bomb tests, such a treaty seems a distant dream. And few of the key players seem anywhere near a Nobel Peace Prize.

North Korea just conducted its sixth and by far largest nuclear test, moving closer to its goal of mounting a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

A Russian lawmaker who had just returned from a visit to Pyongyang was quoted as saying on Friday that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile that it believes can reach the west coast of the United States.

Anton Morozov, a member of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee, and two other Russian lawmakers visited Pyongyang from Monday to Friday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States,” RIA quoted Morozov as saying. “As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future. And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.”

North Korea has repeatedly threatened to obliterate the United States from the map.

Such bellicose language from the North is common. It has spent years issuing over-the-top dispatches through its propaganda apparatus promising to destroy the United States.

In recent months, however, Pyongyang’s invective has been matched almost blow by blow for the first time by equally aggressive language from Washington under the Trump administration, or at least Trump himself. The U.S. president has shown no hesitation in cutting through the niceties of diplomatic lingo to excoriate the North and threaten to wipe it out of existence.

Trump delivered a foreboding message on Thursday, telling reporters as he posed for photos with senior military leaders that this might be “the calm before the storm.”

He refused to elaborate Friday on what he had meant, saying simply, “You’ll find out.”

White House reporters were summoned suddenly Thursday evening and told the president had decided he wanted the press to document a dinner he was holding with the military leaders and their spouses.

Reporters were led hastily to the grand State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their spouses posing for a group photo. The cameras clicked.

Then, Trump gestured to the reporters in the room.

“You guys know what this represents?” Trump asked. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.”

“What storm, Mr. President?” one reporter shouted. The Islamic State? North Korea? Iran?

Trump would not say. Nor would he clarify the next day during a gathering of manufacturers at the White House, once again teasing that an announcement would be forthcoming down the road.

He has dubbed Kim “little rocket man” and said his regime may not be long for this world. The U.S., of course, has one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals, even after significant reductions since the Cold War. It remains the only nation on the planet to use nuclear weapons during a war.

In the past four weeks alone, Trump has used words like these, in a recent tweet: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

And Kim, who bestowed upon Trump the rarely used insult “dotard” and pronounced him senile, has used words like these: “Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy (North Korea), we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

Public posturing, sure. But not exactly language that points the way toward common ground, either.

The tension in word and deed between Washington and Pyongyang has faded slightly in recent days as the in-the-moment news cycle marches forward, but history shows that to be temporary. Another early morning missile test, another intemperate remark or worse will put it right back on center stage.

The awarding of the $1.1 million prize to ICAN helps that happen, too, though even Fihn said she “worried it was a prank at first” when she got the call from the Nobel committee.

Against this backdrop — and in Northeast Asia, a region that remains the only place where nuclear weapons were used against a civilian population during a war — the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize in this manner implies one key point.

The influential body, which often uses the prize to set the agenda of where the light gets shone, is saying to Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, among others: We’ve got our eye on you, and the world needs to look harder, too.