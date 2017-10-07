Experts say Haruhiko Kuroda likely to remain at BOJ helm despite failures

A majority of financial market and economic pundits expect Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to be reappointed when his current term ends on April 8, a survey has found.

But only 30 percent of all respondents said Kuroda is a good choice to continue heading the central bank, which has been unable to hit its 2 percent inflation target after more than four years of unconventional monetary policy measures.

Jiji Press conducted the email-based survey last month, receiving responses from 50 experts. Of the total respondents, 28 said Kuroda will be reappointed.

“He has strong trust from Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno of the NLI Research Institute.

In Japan, the prime minister nominates the BOJ governor for confirmation by the Diet.

Meanwhile, those viewing Kuroda as a good pick to continue at the helm of the BOJ numbered 15. The low figure included those who chose him by a process of elimination.

“He is responsible for the failure of bold monetary easing measures,” said Shinichiro Kobayashi of Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co.

Ten experts, the second-biggest number, forecast the promotion of Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso to the top post.

Nakaso is “well-versed in practical operations at the BOJ and has a strong international reputation,” a major brokerage house official said.

Many respondents see expertise in practical operations as important, as the BOJ may start unwinding its current unorthodox monetary policy measures, including massive outright purchases of Japanese government bonds, during the five-year term of the next governor.

Only two experts forecast the promotion of Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya to governor. But he drew nine votes as a good successor to Kuroda, matching the number attained by Nakaso.

Four respondents forecast Japanese Ambassador to Switzerland Etsuro Honda as succeeding Kuroda, while three predicted Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito. Honda, who is close to Abe, advocates drastic monetary policy measures to combat deflation, while Ito had worked under Kuroda at the Finance Ministry.

Asked about the desirable qualities for the BOJ governor, with multiple answers allowed, 41 respondents cited strong expertise in monetary policy and BOJ administration affairs.

Communication skills were chosen by 28 experts, the second-highest number. Many stressed the importance of careful explanations as the BOJ’s monetary policy regime has become complex with many unprecedented features, including a long-term interest rate target.

About 50 percent of all respondents said the next governor should start normalizing the monetary policy gradually regardless of whether the inflation target is met.

Those supporting the continuance of the target also accounted for 50 percent.

Scores that respondents gave Kuroda averaged 5.6 out of 10 points, ranging from zero to the full number of points.

Some respondents, including Shuichi Osaki of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., warned that the BOJ will take longer to start monetary policy normalization if it sticks to its current inflation target.