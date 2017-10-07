Strong quake shakes northeastern Japan

A strong earthquake late Friday shook northeastern Japan off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, the region hit by a massive quake and tsunami in 2011 that triggered a nuclear plant meltdown, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. It said the quake struck at about midnight and measured a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 and while measuring a lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale of 7 in the town of Naraha and village of Kawauchi in Fukushima Prefecture. It was centered about 50 km (30 miles) below the ocean’s surface, it said.

The shaking was felt 240 km away in Tokyo. Public broadcaster NHK said local trains stopped temporarily for safety checks but then resumed service.

The utility that operates the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant said its safety checks found no new abnormalities.