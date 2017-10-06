Dollar firmer around ¥113 in Tokyo

The dollar gained ground and moved in a narrow range around ¥113 in Tokyo trading late Friday, with a wait-and-see mood growing prior to the release of the U.S. government’s jobs data for September.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.00-00, up from ¥112.69-69 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1687-1688, down from $1.1771-1771, and at ¥132.07-09, down from ¥132.65-66.

While carrying over its solid tone from overnight trading overseas against the backdrop of a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, the dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥112.80 in the morning in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

“With Tokyo stocks and U.S. long-term interest rates showing only minor fluctuations, the dollar-yen rate did not find a clear direction,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

The dollar briefly topped ¥113 in the afternoon in line with its strength against the euro, which lost ground against other major currencies due to confusion in Spain’s Catalonia over a recent independence referendum, market sources said.

Still, the dollar failed to extend gains ahead of the release later on Friday of the U.S. government’s closely watched jobs data.

“Before the U.S. jobs data release, market players refrained from pushing up the dollar higher,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Even if the jobs data probe to be sluggish, the dollar would face only limited selling as the market has factored in weak readings in the upcoming report due to effects from a large-scale hurricane in September, one market source said.