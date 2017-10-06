Tokyo stocks rise on Wall Street gains

Stocks rose moderately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, backed by Wall Street’s record-breaking advance overnight.

The Nikkei 225 average gained 62.15 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 20,690.71, hitting the highest closing level since Aug. 11, 2015, for the third straight day. On Thursday, the key market gauge climbed 1.90 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, ended up 4.67 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,687.16, after falling 2.07 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firm start, helped by the brisk performance of U.S. equities on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a 2018 budget resolution, making a step forward for an overhaul of the country’s tax code, brokers said.

The U.S. stock market’s three major indexes — the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index —all hit closing highs.

Although lacking strength to gain further ground, Tokyo stocks stayed in positive territory throughout Friday, supported by the dollar’s strengthening above ¥113 in the afternoon, brokers said.

Friday’s firmness, after Thursday’s stalemate, was led by “the higher rates of gains in the U.S. stock indexes (on Thursday than in preceding days) and the weaker yen,” although the overall Tokyo market condition has not changed, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Suzuki also said that some market players possibly retreated to the sidelines before the release of the U.S. government’s jobs data for September later on Friday.

“The Nikkei may have risen around 150 points” if they had not been absent from trading, he said. Concerns over additional provocations by North Korea before the anniversary on Tuesday of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea may have also dampened investor sentiment, he added.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said that the Tokyo market was “largely dependent” on external factors, such as U.S. stock prices and the yen’s exchange rate movements, while lacking domestic trading incentives.

Otsuka stressed that the rise of the Nasdaq index, rather than the yen’s easing, contributed to pushing up Tokyo stocks.

Next week, the Tokyo market will likely “continue to be sensitive to the situation in the United States,” Otsuka said.

Falling issues slightly outnumbered rising ones 959 to 954 in the TSE’s first section, while 117 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.459 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.378 billion shares.

Financial issues, including banking groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Resona, and insurers Dai-ichi Life, Sompo Holdings and MS&AD were buoyant after rises of their U.S. peers.

Nonferrous metal producers such as Sumitomo Metal Mining, Toho Zinc and Mitsubishi Materials were upbeat, reflecting higher prices of raw materials.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery attracted purchases due to geopolitical concerns over the situation on the Korean Peninsula before the anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party.

By contrast, food maker Warabeya Nichiyo and shopping center operator Parco lost ground after they revised down their earnings projection for the full business year to February.

Kansai Electric was sluggish on rekindled worries over its profitability after the Party of Hope, led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, said in its general election campaign platform that it will aim at phasing out nuclear power generation in the country.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 70 points to end at 20,710.