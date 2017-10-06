Some traits in modern man may be linked to a person’s Neanderthal forefathers

Some human traits that are linked to sunlight — including mood and sleep patterns — may be influenced by a person’s Neanderthal forefathers, according to a study published Thursday.

Researchers examined the genome of more than 100,000 Britons who inherited DNA from Neanderthal ancestors and found they reported higher rates of listlessness, loneliness, staying up late and smoking.

The study by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, also confirmed that some Neanderthal DNA found in people of non-African descent affects their skin and hair color, though not in any single direction.

The findings suggest Neanderthals were already well adapted to low and variable levels of sunlight in Europe when modern humans first arrived there from Africa some 50,000 years ago, said Michael Dannemann, who co-authored the study, published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Scientists have known for years that Neanderthals and modern humans interbred. About 2 percent of the DNA of people of non-African descent comes from Neanderthals, a species that became extinct about 40,000 years ago.

Previous studies have examined the link between diseases and Neanderthal DNA, concluding that the ancient DNA can influence illnesses such as diabetes.

Dannemann and his colleague, Janet Kelso, decided to look at the impact of Neanderthal DNA on non-disease traits in modern humans. They compared DNA patterns from 112,338 people of British ancestry stored in a database, called the U.K. Biobank, with the genome of a Neanderthal found in southern Siberia, near the Russia-Mongolia border.

They were able to link 15 physical traits to Neanderthal DNA, including several traits for hair and skin color but also behavior, such as a person’s “chronotype” — that is, whether they are a morning or an evening person. Those with specific sections of Neanderthal DNA were noticeably more likely to describe themselves as an evening person.

“What we could see is that most of them correlate to how much exposure to sunlight you have,” said Dannemann.

In a separate study, published Thursday in the journal Science, researchers examined the DNA of a Neanderthal genome found in a cave in Croatia.

The paper, also co-authored by scientists from the Leipzig institute, describes Neanderthal DNA found in modern humans that has been linked to eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis and schizophrenia.

“This adds to mounting evidence that Neanderthal ancestry influences disease risk in present-day humans, particularly with respect to neurological, psychiatric, immunological, and dermatological phenotypes,” the authors conclude.

The Croatian Neanderthal woman, who lived about 52,000 years ago, showed no apparent signs of incest in her ancestry, contrary to a previous specimen from Siberia.

As only the second Neanderthal to undergo full, high-quality genome sequencing, the findings in the journal Science offer a broader picture of our extinct ancestors.

The Siberian Neanderthal woman’s genes showed that her parents had been related, perhaps on the level of half siblings or an aunt-nephew or uncle-niece pairing.

The Croatian woman apparently was closely related to her, despite the two women’s vast distances of geography and time, indicating that Neanderthals must have had a small population size.

The study shows that Neanderthals in the area of Vindija, Croatia, lived in open groups, like modern hunter-gatherers.

Another paper in Science analyzed the genomes of four anatomically modern humans who lived around 34,000 years ago and were found at the Sunghir burial site, in Russia.

The four males were not related to each other, and their genes showed no signs of inbreeding, suggesting that these hunter-gatherers mated outside their clans. Such broader social networks may have something to do with why modern humans succeeded, said John Hawks, a professor of anthropology at the University of Wisconsin Madison who was not involved in the research.