Pocky, Pretz, KitKat go upmarket in Japan to woo adults

Major confectioners have drawn keen interest by upgrading their popular candies with a bit of a gourmet twist.

These limited-edition sweets, typically geared toward adults, are made with special ingredients and sold at select locations, including department stores.

Many people treat themselves to the snacks perhaps to celebrate work achievements or to mark a happy occasions. The also buy the sweets as gifts for others.

A major segment of the confectionery market in Japan has shrunk amid shifts in the demographics of the country — with fewer people having children and the population aging rapidly. As a result, snack makers are now creating high-end products targeted toward adults.

Ezaki Glico Co. has unveiled upmarket versions of its popular stick-shaped snacks. The new products, Baton d’or, are priced at around ¥500 per pack, three times more expensive than the original Pocky and Pretz.

Ezaki Glico is trying to prevent customers from getting bored with the product, by releasing flavors inspired by the changing seasons. On weekends and holidays, adults are often seen lining up at the select stores that sell the sweets.

On Wednesday, the company released renewed Baton d’or products that are richer in flavor and geared toward mature tastes.

“Grown-ups who have graduated from Pocky now choose Baton d’or,” an official at Ezaki Glico said.

Nestle Japan Ltd., based in Kobe, is selling fancy versions of its KitKat chocolates.

Sales of premium KitKat have been increasing, including the green tea and kinako (soybean powder) flavors, which have been especially well received by foreign visitors to Japan.

The unit of Swiss food giant Nestle SA built a new facility to produce high-end KitKat products at its plant in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture. The new facility started operations in August.

A Nestle Japan official said that KitKat sales are stronger in Japan than in other developed countries.

Confectionery consumption in households of two or more in Japan increased 10 percent in the four years to 2016, according to a survey by the internal affairs ministry.

Yano Research Institute said products targeting adults have underpinned the Japanese confectionery market in recent years.