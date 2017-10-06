Guard torches Brazil day care center, kills four toddlers, teacher
People wait for news outside Janauba's hospital, Minas Gerais State, regarding the victims of the municipal day care center, after a watchman sprayed children with alcohol and set them on fire in Janauba, Minas Gerais State, Brazil, Thursday. Four toddlers and their teacher died and 40 other people were injured in southeastern Brazil, after Damiao dos Santos sprayed them — and himself — with alcohol and set them on fire, officials said. The guard hospitalized with burns all over his body later succumbed to his wounds. | ALEX DE JESUS / O TEMPO / VIA AFP-JIJI

Guard torches Brazil day care center, kills four toddlers, teacher

SAO PAULO – Four children died and several others were injured at a day care center in eastern Brazil on Thursday when a guard doused the school with alcohol and set it alight, officials said.

A firefighter in the city of Janauba said by telephone that the guard was among those injured and was in serious condition. The firefighter, who declined to give his name, said the majority of the victims ranged in age from 1 to 4 years old.

News portal G1, citing police sources, said a teacher had also died in the fire.

The day care center in Janauba, in the state of Minas Gerais, cares for about 70 children, according to local media.

Local media identified the guard as a 50-year-old man who helped with security at the da ycare center since 2008. The motive of the attack was unclear.

