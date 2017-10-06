U.S. Customs vows to block imports made by North Korea workers after AP probe of China labor
Portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il hang on a wall as a woman stands in a room of a dormitory for workers with the seafood processing factory Hunchun Pagoda, in the city of Hunchun in northeastern China's Jilin province, Sept. 4. The workers wake up each morning on metal bunk beds in fluorescent-lit Chinese dormitories, North Koreans outsourced by their government to process seafood that ends up in American stores and homes. Privacy is forbidden. They cannot leave their compounds without permission. | AP

U.S. Customs vows to block imports made by North Korea workers after AP probe of China labor

AP

NEW YORK – U.S. Customs says it’s prepared to crack down on American imports of goods prepared in Chinese factories by North Korean laborers whose salaries mostly go to the government of Kim Jong Un.

The pledge comes amid calls for tougher law enforcement by senators and experts, after an AP investigation reported this week that American consumers buying seafood at Walmart, ALDI and other stores may inadvertently be subsidizing North Korea as it builds nuclear weapons.

The companies said forced labor in their supply chains was unacceptable.

The North Korean workers found in Chinese factories aren’t allowed to leave, and receive only a fraction of their pay — most goes straight to the North Korean state.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il hang on a wall as a woman stands in a room of a dormitory for workers with the seafood processing factory Hunchun Pagoda, in the city of Hunchun in northeastern China's Jilin province, Sept. 4. The workers wake up each morning on metal bunk beds in fluorescent-lit Chinese dormitories, North Koreans outsourced by their government to process seafood that ends up in American stores and homes. Privacy is forbidden. They cannot leave their compounds without permission. | AP

, , , , , ,