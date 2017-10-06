Bain Capital to seek TSE listing of memory unit purchased from Toshiba in three years

A U.S. private equity fund leading a consortium to buy a prized flash memory unit of struggling Toshiba Corp. is aiming to get the chip unit listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in three years.

“We’ll invest hundreds of billions of yen in Toshiba Memory every year” to help the firm win international competition, Yuji Sugimoto, head of Bain Capital’s operations in Japan, told a news conference in Tokyo Thursday.

Late last month, a Japanese-U.S.-South Korean consortium led by Bain Capital signed a deal to buy Toshiba Memory Corp.

On legal actions taken by Western Digital Corp., Toshiba’s flash memory business partner, to block Toshiba’s sale of the unit, Sugimoto said that reaching a settlement will be a goal, indicating Bain Capital’s readiness to hold dialogue with the U.S. hard-disk drive maker.

Sugimoto said Western Digital remains an important partner, and a speedy resolution will benefit both sides. He declined to elaborate, saying litigation was ongoing, and that “even partners may develop differences.”

Sugimoto also promised to protect jobs at the memory business, noting that the basic management there now will stay, and new workers will be hired to keep up with technological advances.

Competition from Samsung of South Korea is a major threat, he acknowledged, and not falling behind in technology remains critical.

The consortium, also including South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. and U.S. technology firm Apple Inc., will buy Toshiba Memory for ¥2 trillion.

After the completion of the acquisition procedures, Toshiba Memory will be held 49.9 percent by Bain Capital in terms of voting rights, 40.2 by Toshiba and 9.9 percent by major Japanese precision equipment maker Hoya Corp.

Sugimoto dismissed concerns about the possibility of SK Hynix’s participation in the consortium leading to an outflow of the Toshiba group’s sophisticated flash memory technology, saying there is no problem because the South Korean company will be banned from accessing Toshiba Memory’s classified information.

Under the acquisition contract, SK Hynix is prohibited from obtaining a voting rights stake of over 15 percent in Toshiba Memory for the next 10 years, Sugimoto said, adding that there is no plan for joint memory chip development with SK Hynix.

Tokyo-based Toshiba has been battered by massive losses related to its U.S. nuclear operations at Westinghouse Electric Co., which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Toshiba’s massive red ink began with reactors it has been building in the U.S., which are still unfinished. But it also has suffered from beefed-up safety regulations following the 2011 Fukushima reactor meltdowns. Toshiba’s earnings reports initially failed to get endorsements from its auditors, but the auditors signed off in August.