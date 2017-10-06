Rengo to demand pay scale hike for fifth straight year, this time targeting 2%

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) will request a pay scale increase for the fifth straight year during the 2018 shunto spring labor-management wage negotiations, Jiji Press learned Thursday.

Rengo, the largest umbrella body for labor unions in Japan, is expected to call for a pay scale hike of 2 percent, sources said.

The demand will be endorsed at a Central Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 19 along with other basic bargaining policies, the sources added.

At a news conference held after Rengo’s two-day convention through Thursday, its president, Rikio Kozu, stressed that the trade union national center is determined to further narrow wage gaps between large and small businesses and between regular and nonregular workers.