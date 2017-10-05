Nikkei ekes out marginal gain in directionless trading

The benchmark Nikkei average closed marginally higher amid directionless trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 1.90 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 20,628.56, the highest closing level since Aug. 11, 2015. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 12.59 points.

But the Topix ended down 2.07 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,682.49, after gaining 0.10 point the previous day.

Buying outpaced selling from the outset of Thursday’s session, after an overnight rise of U.S. equities, which were backed by strong readings of key economic indicators for the United States.

But Tokyo stocks later fluctuated between positive and negative territory, caught in a tug of war between buying — encouraged by the brisk economic condition in the United States — and profit-taking, brokers said.

The Nikkei average managed to finish higher in thin trading, with its downside also supported by the yen’s weakness against the dollar, market sources said.

“The market’s stalemate seems to have come after futures-led trading ran its course,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

After bullishness earlier this week led by such trading, a further rise of the market will need full-fledged purchases of cash stocks, which “are expected to come as early as next week,” Fujii said.

Market activity is likely to become vigorous in late October, when a spate of earnings reports are scheduled to be released by Japanese companies, Fujii said. They are expected to be in good shape, he added.

But Tokyo stocks will probably remain at current levels on Friday, with investors taking a wait-and-see mood to see the U.S. government’s jobs data for September, which will come out after the Tokyo market closes on the day, said an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,341 to 597 in the TSE’s first section, while 92 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.378 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.660 billion shares.

Fisheries product makers, such as Feed One, Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Maruha Nichiro, attracted purchases after a media report on rising expectations for a full-cycle bluefin tuna aqua-farming project, which raises tuna from eggs through to mature fish.

Tepco was buoyant on expectations for an earnings recovery after major progress was made Wednesday toward government approval for the restarts of two reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant.

By contrast, insurers, including MS&AD, Dai-ichi Life, T&D and Sompo Holdings, met with selling after the recent rise in U.S. long-term interest rates came to a standstill on Wednesday.

Pepper Food Service, as well as logistics firms Maruwa Unyu Kikan and Nippon Express, were downbeat on profit-taking after their recent gains.