Captured in 1974, Shimoda aquarium dolphin Nana sets record breeding duration of nearly 43 years

An aquarium in the city of Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Wednesday that it marked Japan’s longest breeding record of bottlenose dolphin, with 15,666 days, or 42 years and 10 months.

Shimoda Aquarium said the dolphin Nana, whose age is estimated 45 to 47, has been bred there since it was captured in the sea off the city of Ito in Shizuoka in November 1974.

By 1994, she had given birth to eight dolphins. Nana still has a big appetite and likes to eat mackerel.

Bottlenose dolphins normally live for 10 to 15 years.

The aquarium held a ceremony for Nana Wednesday, where Shimoda Mayor Yusuke Fukui handed a special residence certificate to the dolphin.

Nana swam and jumped with other dolphins that are as young as her great-grandchildren on Wednesday.

“Because we breed her in a natural bay, she may not have a lot of stress. I hope she will stay healthy and live a long life even from now,” said Takumi Ishimura, an aquarium worker in charge of taking care of Nana.