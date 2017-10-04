Tokyo stocks rise slightly on Wall Street gains

Stocks extended gains slightly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, backed by Wall Street’s record-breaking advance overnight.

The Nikkei 225 rose 12.59 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 20,626.66, the highest closing level since Aug. 11, 2015. On Tuesday, the key market gauge surged 213.29 points.

The Topix ended up 0.10 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,684.56, after gaining 10.84 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firm start after the brisk performance of U.S. equities on Tuesday, which was backed by strong new auto sales data for September, brokers said.

All three major U.S. stock indices — the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq — hit closing highs.

But Tokyo stocks briefly slipped into negative territory in the afternoon session, before regaining steam toward the close.

The temporary drop reflected the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, which prompted profit-taking after the Nikkei’s recent advance, brokers said.

“The morning rise and the afternoon slack were both led by futures-led trading,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Wednesday’s session lacked strong market-moving factors, leading to the directionless trading, he added.

The firmness of the yen can be cited as “one of the factors” behind the Tokyo market’s rather weak performance, said an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm.

The dollar met with selling against other major currencies including the yen on speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who is viewed as having a “dovish” monetary policy stance, is the most likely candidate for the top Fed post, the official said.

For the rest of the week, U.S. stock prices and yen-dollar rate movements are expected to guide the Tokyo stock market, with no other factors likely to motivate investors, Otani said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,096 to 820 in the TSE’s first section, while 114 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.660 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.450 billion shares.

Japan Display was buoyant on a news report that its unit Joled Inc. has succeeded in developing a low-cost method for producing organic light-emitting diode displays.

Asahi Group Holdings was upbeat on expectations that the company’s profitability will increase after media reports that its Asahi Breweries subsidiary will raise the prices of its beer products next year for the first time in 10 years.

Clothing store chain operator Adastria attracted purchases, reflecting brisk sales in September.

By contrast, Start Today, the operator of the Zozotown online fashion mall, was downbeat following a media report that Amazon Japan will launch a full-fledged apparel business in Japan.

Oil companies JXTG, Inpex, Idemitsu and Japex came under selling, reflecting continued falls in crude oil prices.