Dollar drops to around ¥112.50 on lower U.S. interest rates

The dollar fell to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, pressured chiefly by lower U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.52-52, down from ¥113.09-09 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1758-1758, up from $1.1743-1743, and at ¥132.29-29, down from ¥132.80-81.

The dollar carried over its weakness from overnight trading overseas, where dollar selling increased due to a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

After moving narrowly around ¥112.80 in early trading, the U.S. currency slipped to around ¥112.50 as U.S. long-term interest rates fell further in off-hours trading, an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

The dollar rebounded soon, but lost ground again in the afternoon after Tokyo stocks gave up most of their early gains.

Market players apparently sold the dollar to adjust their investment positions ahead of a series of U.S. economic events later on Wednesday, including the release of the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing activity index for September and a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, market sources said.

Still, the dollar resisted falling further and traded mostly around ¥112.50-60 in late hours.

“The dollar drew strong demand at levels around ¥112.50,” the official of the currency broker said.