Russia strike in Syria kills ex-Qaida group commanders, leaving leader in ‘critical condition’

Russia said on Wednesday it had killed 12 field commanders of al-Qaida’s former Syria affiliate, adding the group’s top leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani had lost an arm and was in a “critical condition.’

Defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the strike was the result of a special operation to avenge an attack on Russian military police in Syria on September 18.

“As a result of the strike, the leader of Jabhat al-Nusra Abu Mohammed al-Jolani received multiple serious shrapnel wounds, lost an arm and is in a critical condition, according to several independent sources,” Konashenkov said in a statement.

He said 12 field commanders including al-Jolani’s security chief were also killed along with about 50 guards.

More than 10 fighters received moderate and serious blast injuries, he said, adding that Su-34 and Su-35 jets were used to target the jihadists.

The Moscow-led forces were able to hunt down the jihadist group using data obtained by Russian military intelligence on Tuesday and struck just when the fighters convened for a meeting.

The Jabhat al-Nusra, or al-Nusra Front, shed its status as al-Qaida’s Syrian affiliate in 2016 and became Fateh al-Sham Front.

Since 2017, it dominates a coalition of jihadist factions called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The alliance controls most of the northwestern province of Idlib after expelling Islamist former allies earlier this year.

Washington and the U.N. did not recognize the break from al-Qaida and retained the jihadists on their terror blacklists.