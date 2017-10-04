Aichi conducts nation’s first test of autonomous vehicle without backup driver

The Aichi Prefectural Government on Tuesday conducted the nation’s first test of an autonomous vehicle without a backup driver, with goal of someday putting the technology into practical use.

During the test, carried out at a leisure facility in the city of Kariya, a vehicle was operated using sensors to check its surroundings while observers monitored progress from a distance.

The vehicle, equipped with six cameras and specialized sensors, traveled on a 500-meter route at a speed of 20 kph with steering, acceleration and braking controlled autonomously.

“Seeing the steering wheel move automatically was an extraordinary experience,” said Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura, who rode in the vehicle.

The practical use of such autonomous vehicles on predetermined routes, such as circuit buses, is “just around the corner,” he added.

The prefectural government plans to conduct similar tests on public roads within the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2018.