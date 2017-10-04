Abe, Trump to hold first phone talks since Las Vegas shooting

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to hold telephone talks Wednesday night, a Japanese government source said in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Abe, who sent Trump a message of condolence in response to the shooting on Sunday, is expected to convey those sentiments again in the telephone call. The incident killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the threat from North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile development, building on their agreement in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last month to keep working together on the issue, the source said.

Abe and Trump are planning to meet in Japan early next month during the U.S. leader’s first tour of several Asian countries.