Anger over Spanish police crackdown may make Catalan compromise impossible

Catalonian pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont has called for the European Union to mediate with Spain over the region’s future, but for many Catalans the intensity of a police crackdown on a banned referendum may mean it is too late for compromise.

Spain was bracing for further political upheaval Wednesday after Puigdemont said the region would declare independence “in a matter of days.”

Puigdemont, the Catalan regional leader, told the BBC on Tuesday that his government would “act at the end of this week or the beginning of next.”

He spoke after hundreds of thousands of Catalans rallied in fury over violence by police against voters during Sunday’s banned referendum on independence. The central government and national courts have branded the referendum illegal.

“We are going to declare independence 48 hours after all the official results are counted,” Puigdemont told the BBC.

In Catalonia’s separatist heartland of Osona County, politicians said the use by police of rubber bullets and batons against voters had left little room in the independence camp for anything short of secession.

“People here have completely disconnected from the Spanish state,” said Joan Coma, a councilor for the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), a small anti-capitalist party that has an outsized influence on Puigdemont’s Catalan government.

“Independence will be unilateral,” said Coma, whom police arrested last year and released in June on charges of inciting civil disobedience and who is councilor in Osana’s capital, Vic.

Before Sunday’s vote, members of Puigdemont’s PdeCat party said they would be ready to accept greater fiscal and political autonomy without full independence for Catalonia, a region that has its own language and is an industrial and tourism powerhouse that accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economy.

But widespread anger over the crackdown on the referendum now makes any such strategy politically risky, since it would be unlikely to have broad support from independence supporters and Puigdemont’s ruling coalition in the Catalan parliament.

The pro-independence Catalan National Assembly (ANC), which has organized protests of hundreds of thousands of secessionists in the past, interprets Puigdemont’s push for mediation as essentially a call for EU recognition of a new Catalan state.

“It would be the EU that offers to mediate talks to reach an agreement which, I insist, would include Catalonia’s independence,” ANC spokesman Adria Alsina said.

An EU spokesman declined to say whether the union would mediate, although it would be unusual for Brussels to take such a step within a member state.

The EU executive voiced trust in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s ability to manage this “internal matter” but also called for dialogue between the sides and reminded Madrid of the need to respect citizens’ basic rights.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Catalonia on Tuesday to protest Sunday’s violent crackdown by police.

The referendum has plunged Spain into its worst constitutional crisis in decades and is a political test for Rajoy, a conservative who has taken a hard-line stance on the issue. Outside of Catalonia, Spaniards mostly hold strong views against the independence drive.

Late Tuesday, King Felipe VI urged authorities to defend “constitutional order.” Felipe’s dramatic intervention aimed to calm the crisis but risked further fanning resentment in the region.

Felipe, 49, abandoned his previously measured tone over tensions with Catalonia, accusing its leaders of acting outside the law. “With their irresponsible conduct they could put at risk the economic and social stability of Catalonia and all of Spain,” he said. “It is the responsibility of the legitimate state powers to ensure constitutional order.”

But interviews with five pro-independence politicians in Osona County, a patchwork of farming towns, revealed an uncompromising mood after Sunday’s violence, which Catalan officials said had injured around 900 people.

“We have lost our fear,” said Jordi Casals, a 39-year-old councilor for the center-left Esquerra Republicana party in the town of Torello. “To go back now is impossible.”

Casals said that when he entered politics over a decade ago, separatist rallies attracted just a few thousand people.

On Sunday, 2.26 million out of the 5.34 million registered voters managed to vote, with about 90 percent backing independence, according to Catalan government figures. Unionists mostly boycotted the referendum.

Puigdemont used vague language open to interpretation when asked what he wanted to achieve from EU-mediated talks. On Monday, he said, “It would be a mediation in which there must be a commitment to re-establish the institutional normalcy.”

Coma said Sunday’s turnout — greater than that of an informal ballot in 2014, according to Catalan officials — made the referendum result binding, and the Popular Unity Candidacy was mobilizing local assemblies to begin the process of splitting with Spain.

The CUP is crucial to the survival of a separatist Catalan government, since it enabled larger parties to form a pro-independence coalition in 2015. As a condition, it forced out Artur Mas as Catalan leader due to the lack of progress toward independence since the 2014 vote.

The independence tide began to turn in 2010 when secessionists were outraged by a decision by Spain’s Constitutional Court that struck down a change to Catalonia’s autonomy statute recognizing it as a nation and giving the Catalan language primacy.

A week later, a million Catalans took to Barcelona’s streets in the first pro-independence mass demonstration to protest under the slogan “We are a nation. We decide!”

“Whenever we have trusted the Spanish state, they have cheated us. Every agreement we made they broke,” said Jordi Fabrega, mayor of the town of Sant Pere de Torello, which symbolically declared independence from Spain in 2012.

A banner reading “Europe help us” hung from an apartment block in Vic on Tuesday. But so far, despite international criticism of the crackdown, most comments from EU member states have been against secession.

Rajoy raised the possibility of a negotiated settlement this week, though he ruled out independence and praised the police crackdown on the referendum.

He called for “all-party” talks to find a solution, opening the door to a deal giving Catalonia more autonomy.

Instead, Puigdemont is widely expected to present a motion this week for the Catalan parliament to declare independence. This would leave Rajoy with the option of invoking the constitution to suspend the Catalan government and to bring on regional elections.

This so-called nuclear option could reignite unrest in a region where secessionists are invoking the name of the late dictator Francisco Franco in describing Rajoy’s tactics. Before Franco’s death in 1975, the Catalan language was suppressed.

In towns around Osona, which lies an hour’s drive north of Barcelona and has a population of over 150,000 people, the Spanish state is just where they have to send their taxes. Catalan authorities provide heath care, run their schools and police their streets.

“When Rajoy appears on television, I don’t see him as my (leader). He doesn’t represent me,” said 58-year-old Elvira Ramisa in Sant Pere as her kitchen’s radio blared out news on the referendum’s aftermath.