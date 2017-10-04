Puerto Rico governor raises hurricane’s official death toll to 34, damage tab to $90 billion
A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally outside of Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday. Puerto Rico's Fiscal Oversight Board, created by Congress to monitor the commonwealth's budget, asked lawmakers Tuesday to act quickly to help with recovery costs that it said could rise even higher, pointing to a Moody's Analytics estimate that the island sustained $95 billion in hurricane-related damage. | BLOOMBERG

AP

SAN JUAN – The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria has been increased to 34 from 16.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump’s short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm’s impact.

During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.

