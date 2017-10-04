/

Brazil police surveil gang but fail till last minute to spot tunnel to bank, nab 16 bent on $317 million heist

AP

SAO PAULO – Brazilian police say they have foiled a bank heist plot in which would-be robbers dug a 1,600-foot (500-meter) tunnel to a Sao Paulo branch of government-owned Banco do Brazil.

The Sao Paulo state Public Safety Department said Tuesday in a statement that agents had been monitoring the gang for three months but only discovered the tunnel Monday.

By then the tunnel was complete. But police arrested 16 suspects before they could pull off the heist.

They allegedly told officers they had hoped to steal the equivalent of $317 million.

Investigator Fabio Pinheiro Lopes said the gang spent $1.27 million to build the tunnel from a rented home nearby.

Twelve years ago a different gang tunneled into a bank vault in Fortaleza and made away with $70 million in Brazilian reals.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This ndated handout picture released Tuesday by Sao Paulo's police shows handcuffed suspects lying on the ground upon their arrest. A gang of 16 was arrested after they dug a 500-meter tunnel underground in an attempt to steal $317 million from the Bank of Brazil. Had the robbery been successful, it could have been the biggest bank robbery in history. The tunnel took four months to dig and was completed on Sept. 27, forcing police who were watching the gang to move in and arrest the suspects. | AO PAULO POLICE / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

,