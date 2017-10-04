Canada attack suspect ordered deported to Somalia from U.S. in 2011 but failed to show at time to go

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a Somali refugee charged with ramming his car into a Canadian policeman, stabbing him and then injuring four people while leading officers on a high-speed chase was ordered deported from the U.S. in 2011.

An ICE spokeswoman said Tuesday that Hasan Sharif Abdulahi was taken into ICE’s custody in San Diego in July of that year and in September an immigration judge ordered him sent back to Somalia.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea says Sharif was released from custody two months later then failed to report as ordered for his removal on Jan. 24, 2012. She says efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Sharif faces 11 charges, including five of attempted murder. He entered Canada legally in 2012 and obtained refugee status.