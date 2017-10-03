Two Tomin First members to quit, turn their backs on Koike for entering national politics

Two original members of Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a regional party effectively led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, plan to quit the party in protest against her moves to boost her commitment to national politics, sources said Tuesday.

Shun Otokita and Reiko Ueda, both members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, in which Tomin First is the largest bloc, blame Koike for “throwing away her jobs as chief of the capital” by creating and heading the national party Kibo no To (Party of Hope), the sources said.

They refuse to support Kibo no To candidates in the Oct. 22 Lower House election, the sources added.

Only three months after its establishment, Tomin First is on the brink of breaking up, some observers said.

Otokita and Ueda backed Koike in the Tokyo gubernatorial election in July last year and were some of the initial members of Tomin First. The newly formed party won a landslide victory, taking 55 seats in the Tokyo assembly election in July this year under the leadership of the popular governor.

The two, elected from Kita and Edogawa Wards, respectively, however, have turned critical of Koike’s management of the party since Chiharu Araki was picked as her successor to head Tomin First. They called it a “questionable process.” Koike stepped aside to special adviser to the party.

According to the sources, they plan to submit their resignations from the party after the assembly’s regular session on Thursday and form a new group in the assembly.

“It’s extremely regrettable,” Kunihiko Koyama, acting secretary-general of Tomin First, told reporters.