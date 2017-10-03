Lawsuit filed over kidney disease patient’s death blamed on nuclear accident

The daughter of a man who died of kidney disease after the March 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking ¥31 million in damages from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The 69-year-old female plaintiff claims that the accident prevented her 88-year-old father, a resident of Hirono, Fukushima Prefecture, from getting proper treatment for his disease.

“My father would have lived longer without the accident,” the daughter, Emiko Endo, told a news conference.

The father, Makoto, was forced to evacuate to Tokyo from his hospital in the Fukushima city of Iwaki so he could continue his dialysis treatments, according to her complaint filed with the Tokyo District Court.

He died in April 2011 after his health condition deteriorated.

Tepco said it will respond to the matter sincerely.