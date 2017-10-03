Nissan resumes vehicle sales after halt due to inspection scandal

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday it has resumed vehicle sales in Japan after they were halted earlier in the week when it was revealed that uncertified workers had conducted final-stage safety inspections at six domestic plants.

The automaker began selling cars held in inventory at factories and dealerships that had been cleared through new checks performed by certified inspectors.

Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa said Monday that 34,000 vehicles were in stock, revised from the initial estimate of 60,000.

Since many Nissan dealerships are closed on Tuesdays, the bulk of the cars will go back on sale Wednesday or later.

The mishandled inspections came to light through a government probe that began in September at some of Nissan’s factories.

In addition to the cars in inventory, the automaker has said it will recall more than 1.2 million vehicles in Japan that need to be reinspected, with costs expected to reach ¥25 billion.