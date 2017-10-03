Japan farmers market opens at Singapore airport to promote exports

Various Japanese foods are on sale at the newly opened Premium Japan Farmers Market in Singapore’s Changi Airport for local consumers and globe-trotting travelers.

A gourmet specialty shop backed by Japan’s agricultural cooperative sells around 85 types of food products such as wagyu beef, seafood, fruit, confections and processed foods at the airport, an Asian travel hub where nearly 60 million people pass through annually.

The shop on the second floor of the public departure gallery in the third terminal building is the first of its kind supported by the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Association, known in Japan as Zen-Noh, which has been trying to promote exports of Japanese products in recent years.

At the shop’s opening ceremony in late September, Hiroyuki Kawasaki, president and chief executive officer of Zen-Noh International Corp., said it is a great opportunity to offer high quality products made by Japanese farmers. He urged Singaporeans and international travelers to visit Japan and savor Japanese delicacies.