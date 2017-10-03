‘Miracle’ nobody died in Manhattan bombing: prosecution

A prosecutor in the trial of the suspect in a September 2016 Manhattan bomb attack said Monday it was a “miracle” nobody was killed.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a 29-year-old American of Afghan descent, is accused of planting several bombs in New Jersey and two in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Most of the bombs did not explode but one of the devices in Chelsea wounded 31 people when it blew up. No one was killed.

Rahimi allegedly spent months preparing bombs made of explosives and metal chips placed inside a pressure cooker — which could be detonated using a smartphone.

According to the prosecution, he “searched the internet for how-to videos,” “ordered tools and electronic equipment online” and “tested it in his backyard.”

“He believed he was a soldier in a holy war against America, and New Jersey and New York City was his battling ground,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Crowley.

“There is clear evidence of his desire to cause harm on a massive scale,” he added.

The prosecution said police found a notebook containing references to Osama Bin Laden and the Islamic State group after arresting Rahimi that was shown to jurors Monday.

It added that “more than 40” of Rahimi’s fingerprints were discovered on the unexploded bombs, while witnesses were also called to explain abundant CCTV footage.

Rahimi has pleaded not guilty, with the defense claiming the prosecution is pursuing a theory of radicalization “to make its case more compelling, dramatic and seductive.”

Defense attorney Meghan Gilligan did not confirm whether Rahimi will be called to the stand during the two- to three-week trial — a move that would put him at risk of cross-examination.

Rahimi, who appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and gray trousers, was initially removed from the courtroom for trying to speak without the judge’s permission.

After returning to the courtroom and apologizing, he explained his wife had not been allowed to visit him for months and that he had barely seen his children.

Judge Richard Berman promised to follow up on the issue with prison authorities.

Rahimi was seriously injured during a shoot-out that culminated in his arrest, and was hospitalized for a long period of time — but appeared to have fully recovered.