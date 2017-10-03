Tokyo police to put three Britons on international wanted list over 2015 Omotesando jewelry heist

The Metropolitan Police Agency will soon put three British nationals on an international wanted list on suspicion of robbery and assault in connection with the 2015 robbery at a Harry Winston store in Tokyo’s Omotesando shopping district, NHK reported Tuesday.

The police identified the men after analyzing the video footage in security cameras inside and around the high-end jewelry store, according to NHK.

The men — believed to be part of an international jewelry theft ring — left Japan soon after the smash-and-grab heist.

According to the police, the three, who news reports said looked Caucasian, entered the store, located on the first floor of the Omotesando Hills building, on the night of Nov. 20, 2015, pretending to be customers.

When a security guard let them, they pounced on him and punched him in the face. The men then broke the glass cases with a hammer-like object and stole 40 items, including necklaces and rings, worth a total of ¥100 million, investigators said.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that one of the men was around 1.8 meters tall and was wearing a white mask and a navy blue baseball cap. Another wore a white mask and carried a black backpack, while the third was dressed in black, NHK said, quoting police.