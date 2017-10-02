LDP unveils election pledges, including constitutional revision plan

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come up with a six-point platform for the Oct. 22 Lower House election, including a commitment to debate revision of the Constitution, a source close to the party said Monday.

Official campaigning for the election, in which the LDP will face a reorganized opposition likely to be dominated by the new Kibo no To (Party of Hope) led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, will kick off Oct. 10.

Among issues at stake is a potential amendment to the Constitution — something the LDP has aimed for since its inception in 1955 — that will require the support of two-thirds of the Diet plus a majority in a nationwide referendum.

The election pledge says that the LDP will aim to make the first-ever amendment to the Constitution “on the basis of sufficient debate inside and outside the party” of four specific points.

These points include the question of adding a specific mention of the status of the Self-Defense Forces. The SDF are currently governed by their own law but there is no mention of them in the Constitution. Article 9 requires Japan to renounce war and the maintenance of “war potential.”

The other three points are a contentious plan to allow suspension of parts of the Constitution during a state of emergency, a guarantee of free education and reviewing merged electoral districts in the Upper House to allow every prefecture to again have at least one member in the chamber.

Other parties have expressed mixed views on making changes to Article 9, including Koike’s new party, which is expected to compete with the LDP for conservative and swing voters.

As well as constitutional reform, the LDP’s election pledge covers North Korea policy, the future of the Abenomics policy package, productivity, human resources development and regional revitalization, the source said.

It includes a preface in which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in his capacity as LDP president, describes the threat from North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile development and Japan’s shrinking and aging population as the “two national crises” at the heart of the election.

It repeats parts of Abe’s speech last week explaining his decision to dissolve the Lower House, in which he said Japan must “apply maximum pressure” on North Korea while tackling demographic problems with a “productivity revolution” and “human resources revolution.”

To that end, the party is proposing spending a larger proportion of the extra revenue from the consumption tax hike planned for October 2019 on social welfare initiatives for children and the child-bearing-age population.

The party also promises to make preschool education free for children aged between 3 and 5 by fiscal 2020, and from birth for low-income families.

Meanwhile, a draft of Koike’s Kibo no To platform stipulates that the party will create the post of governance chief to assist the party head.

The draft platform, comprising 11 chapters, clarifies that a person who is not a member of the Diet can be the party’s representative, enabling Koike to remain Kibo no To’s leader. It also allows the party chief to stay in office for up to two three-year terms. The party can be represented by more than one person, it also notes.

The governance chief will be appointed by the leader and undertake wide-ranging party jobs, from evaluating lawmakers and national candidates to dealing with the media and deciding whether to restrict party debates on bills excluding those dealing with the budget, national security some other important subjects.

Meanwhile, Kibo no To’s secretary-general will handle the rest of party affairs, the draft says.

The party will not concentrate power into the hands of its secretary-general so that its leader can be the ultimate decision-maker, informed sources said.

The draft lacks a provision on a party convention while regarding the general conference of lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet as a superior decision-making body. The members can attend a general meeting and vote using Skype.

The party will also ban local chapters from accepting political donations, according to the draft.