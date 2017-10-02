Angry wild boar injures three in southern Japan

A wild boar created havoc in a peaceful residential area in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, terrifying a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said.

At least three people were injured during the incident in Sasebo before the boar, measuring 1.2 meters long, was walloped by a local man wielding a golf club and, eventually, shot dead by police marksmen.

During the wild animal’s eight-hour reign of terror it charged at a motorbike, attacked and bit a 59-year-old wheelchair-bound man, and bit an 89-year-old woman on her left thumb and arm, Sasebo police official Yasutaka Urago said.

It also “smashed into a small car, and before getting caught late in the afternoon, bit a 78-year-old man,” a member of the local hunting club who tried to stop the beast said.

The woman and the man in a wheelchair both suffered broken fingers.

A local man then went after the animal with a golf club before police shot it dead.

“I hit it hard” with an iron, the man told NHK. “I came out to help when I saw the animal biting her on her arm.”

Wild boars have increasingly been sighted in or near cities in the mountains and observers say over-development in their mountainous habitat has deprived them of safe places to live.