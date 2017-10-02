Experiment conducted on ANA plane to help babies stop crying during flights

All Nippon Airways and three other Japanese companies are conducting airborne research to find ways to keep babies and small children from crying during flights.

During an in-flight experiment Sunday, carried out on a charter flight that flew to Miyazaki Airport and then back to Tokyo, ANA, NTT Corp., Toray Industries Inc. and Combi Corp. tried to detect the tell-tale signs babies show before crying by checking their pulse and mental and physical condition with special equipment developed by NTT and Toray.

The devices, attached to the chests of the test children, detected warning signs — such as fussing — and sent the data to smartphones held by their parents. When the parents saw the notifications on their smartphones, they had the children drink a liquid through straws from Combi cups to relieve ear pressure.

It is not uncommon for passengers to feel pain in their ears when aircraft ascend and descend due to quick changes in the cabin pressure, and this means that sometimes babies cannot stop crying. Due to this, many families with small children tend to refrain from traveling by air.

According to ANA, children below 3 years old account for only 1.6 percent of its passengers.

Thirty-four families of employees of the four companies and their affiliates participated in Sunday’s project.

Data were collected smoothly, according to ANA.