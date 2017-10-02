At least two dead, 14 critically injured in Las Vegas shooting

At least two people were killed and 24 were hospitalized after a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, a local hospital spokeswoman said, and police said one suspect was down.

The spokeswoman for the University Medical Center hospital said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition. All had suffered gunshot wounds, she said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter: “Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.”

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was killed or injured. Officers were due to give more information shortly.

Police had earlier said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The New York Times reported that the shooting appeared to be at a country music festival and that police were investigating reports of shooting at other venues on the city’s famous strip.

Police made no immediate comment about that on social media.

One Twitter user posted that the casino hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, said two gunmen who had shot at a bodyguard and police were on the 32nd floor.

Video clips posted online showed what sounded like automatic weapons as panicked concertgoers fled or dropped to the ground screaming.

Witnesses heard numerous gunshots at the hotel, where police tactical teams were searching for the attacker, according to reports on CNN and in The Times.

Flights at McCarran International Airport were temporarily halted after the reported shooting, the airport said on Twitter.

One concert-goer said he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching a performance by country music star Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson, Nevada.