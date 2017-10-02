Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To party to appoint governance chief

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To (Party of Hope) will create the post of governance chief to assist the party head, according to a draft of the new party’s platform.

The draft platform, comprising 11 chapters, clarifies that a person who is not a member of the Diet can be the party’s representative, enabling Koike to remain Kibo no To’s leader. Meanwhile, it allows the party chief to stay in office for up to two three-year terms. The party can be represented by more than one person, it also notes.

The governance chief will be appointed by the leader and undertake wide-ranging party jobs, from evaluating lawmakers and national candidates to dealing with the media and deciding whether to restrict party debates on bills excluding those dealing with the budget, national security some other important subjects.

Meanwhile, Kibo no To’s secretary-general will handle the rest of party affairs, the draft says.

The party will not concentrate power into the hands of its secretary-general so that its leader can be the ultimate decision-maker, informed sources said.

The draft lacks a provision on a party convention while regarding the general conference of lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet as a superior decision-making body. The members can attend a general meeting and vote using Skype.

The party will also ban local chapters from accepting political donations, according to the draft.