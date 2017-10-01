Abe eager to push deregulation in bid for Japan to become innovation capital

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Sunday to push forward deregulation to bring about more technological innovations in Japan.

Delivering a speech at an international conference on science and technology in Kyoto, Abe said he aims to make Japan a “cradle” for the so-called open innovations that go beyond organizational boundaries for the development of novel products and services.

“The key is deregulation,” Abe stressed.

He pointed out that foreign companies have already been interested in Japan as a place to test self-driving technologies and develop new drugs.

The use of robots is expected to help Japan’s agriculture, where the farming population is aging and decreasing, Abe noted.