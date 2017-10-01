Panda cub Xiang Xiang adding weight and getting longer, checkup on 110th day shows

Xiang Xiang, the female giant panda born in June at Japan’s oldest zoo, is growing well and has added 900 grams in 10 days, Ueno Zoo said Sunday.

During a checkup Saturday marking the 110th day since the cub was born, Xiang Xiang, the name chosen last week from more than 320,000 suggestions, was 68 cm long and weighed 6.9 kg. It was 65 cm long on Sept. 20.

A maxillary molar, which helps the panda crush bamboo stems, was also confirmed to have started growing along with other canine teeth, the Tokyo-based zoo said.

The cub also appears able to visually follow the movements of her keepers.

Xiang Xiang “looks straight ahead when she is walking and is probably able to see things” almost perfectly, Mikako Kaneko, a zoo official, said.

Ueno Zoo is considering letting Xiang Xiang make her public debut sometime around mid-December.