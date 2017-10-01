77% of public unaware of antidiscrimination law for disabled people

Over 77 percent of the public is unaware of the antidiscrimination laws against people with disabilities that took effect in April 2016, a Cabinet Office survey has revealed.

The survey also found that the rate of public awareness of the Week of Persons with Disabilities in Japan held annually from Dec. 3 to 9 stood at 23.9 percent, down 4.7 points from the previous survey five years earlier.

“We need to redouble efforts to provide information,” an official at the government agency said Saturday.

In the nationwide survey conducted on Aug. 3-13, a total of 3,000 people aged 18 or older were interviewed with 59.0 percent of them providing valid responses.

Only 5.1 percent of the respondents said they know the content of the new law, which bans the central and local governments, as well as private companies, from discriminating against disabled people and obliges them to give reasonable consideration to those people.

Meanwhile, 16.8 percent said they only knew that the law was enacted.

As for the disabled persons’ week, those who showed willingness to participate in related events, such as seminars, plays and charity bazaars, accounted for 64.4 percent of the total, down 4.9 points.

Also in the survey, 53.5 percent, up 7.4 points, answered that a lack of consideration for disabilities, such as not communicating with deaf people in writing at the reception desk, may amount to discrimination.

Some 83.9 percent of the respondents said they feel discrimination and prejudice does take place against disabled people in Japan, down 5.3 points from the previous poll.