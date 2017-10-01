Yokohama expressway crash leaves one dead, five hurt

A man was killed and five other people were injured Sunday morning after a truck rammed a car parked on the shoulder of the Metropolitan Expressway in Yokohama, police said.

The collision, which occurred at around 6:25 a.m. on the Bay Shore Route, happened shortly after the driver of a different car pulled over near the vehicle that was hit and stepped outside, the police said. Other details were not immediately known.

None of the five injured were believed to have life-threatening injuries, authorities added.