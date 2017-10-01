Dead Florida veteran’s long-lost dog tag found amid hurricane debris

A dead Vietnam veteran’s dog tag has been found miles from his home amid Hurricane Irma debris and returned to his widow.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that George Platt’s long-lost navy dog tag was found recently by a postal carrier amid hurricane debris 9 miles (14 km) from his Palm Coast home. The carrier gave the tag to a veteran’s group, who tracked down his widow, Sheila Platt.

George Platt died in 2014 of Alzheimer’s disease. His wife said he had always worn his dog tag but lost it at some point. She said that after his death, she had gone through all of his clothes in hopes of finding it before donating the clothes to charity.

She has no idea how the tag ended up where it was found.