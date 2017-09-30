Completion of Rokkasho nuclear reprocessing plant likely to be delayed yet again

Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. is unlikely to complete a spent nuclear fuel reprocessing plant by the end of September 2018 as planned, its executive president and chief executive officer, Kenji Kudo, said Friday.

It will be “difficult” to achieve the target, Kudo told a news conference.

The company expects to delay submitting documents necessary for the plant in Rokkasho in Aomori Prefecture to pass safety screening, he said.

Japan Nuclear Fuel for now needs to focus on addressing incidents such as an inflow of rainwater into a plant building, Kudo said.

The company has postponed the completion date 22 times. It set the current target in November 2015.