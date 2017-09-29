Dollar easier around ¥112.50 in Tokyo

The dollar eased to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading Friday amid a dearth of fresh buying incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.45-45, down from ¥112.82-82 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1793-1794, up from $1.1752-1752, and at ¥132.62-62, up from ¥132.60-60.

In early morning trading, the dollar slipped through ¥112.40 on profit-taking after topping ¥113 the previous day on hopes for U.S. tax reforms.

But the greenback retook the ¥112.40 line on repurchases and attracted real demand-backed buying by Japanese importers to top ¥112.60 toward the midmorning. Institutional investors also helped push up the dollar.

After climbing to levels slightly above ¥112.70 on the back of a rise in the key 10-year U.S. interest rate during off-hours trading, the dollar went south in late afternoon trading, when the euro’s advance against the dollar prompted players to sell the U.S. currency also for the yen, market sources said.

Despite the late drop, “the dollar is unlikely to fall below ¥112 as long as expectations for another U.S. interest rate increase this year remain strong,” a foreign exchange trading service firm official said.