Tokyo stocks weaker on yen’s rise

Stocks turned moderately lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, with investor sentiment damped by the yen’s firming against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average lost 6.83 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 20,356.28. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 96.06 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished down 1.42 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,674.75, after climbing 11.74 points the previous day.

Selling outpaced buying as the dollar weakened against the yen on profit-taking, after it rose above ¥113 Thursday on expectations for U.S. tax reforms including a corporate tax cut, brokers said.

Some investors moved to lock in profits by selling stocks that had been upbeat recently.

The market also saw Nikkei average-linked selling ahead of Recruit and Japan Post Holdings replacing Hokuetsu Kishu Paper and Meidensha as component issues of the key price index on Monday.

Before Nikkei component reshuffles, investors tend to carry out massive trading to fill the price gaps between outgoing and incoming issues, leading to a volatile market.

But such volume transactions were absent this time, because “investors seem to have given up their gap-bridging efforts as the price disparities are too wide,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

After losing close to 80 points, the Nikkei average recovered to around the previous day’s closing level in the afternoon.

The downside of the market was supported to a certain extent by buying on dips by players anticipating a rally, market sources said.

Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co., suggested that the impact of the launch of new national party Kibo no To (Party of Hope) by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has receded.

“Investors may still be worried about some pledges of Kibo no To, such as freezing the scheduled consumption tax hike, but have learned that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Koike share many values as conservative politicians,” Suzuki said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,067 to 847 on the TSE’s first section, while 115 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.731 billion shares, from Thursday’s 1.603 billion shares.

Kansai Electric, Tokyo Electric, Tohoku Electric and other utilities lost further ground on worries over Kibo no To’s policy of phasing out nuclear power generation in the country.

Automakers Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Honda, Suzuki and Toyota, as well as motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor and bicycle parts maker Shimano, were downbeat on the yen’s rise.

By contrast, Ono Pharmaceutical and partner Seikagaku were buoyant after the announcement that they began a new phase of clinical trial for an enthesopathy treatment.

Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain operators Genki Sushi and Sushiro Global Holdings attracted purchases on their start of merger talks.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average fell 50 points to 20,340.