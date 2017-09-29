Poll finds 1,021 plan to run for Lower House seats in Oct. 22 election

A total of 1,021 people were planning to run in the Oct. 22 general election as of Thursday, according to a Jiji Press survey following the breakup earlier in the day of the House of Representatives.

In the election, the number of Lower House seats will be cut from 475 to 465, the lowest since the end of World War II, based on the revised Public Offices Election Law, which took effect earlier this year. The revision is designed to reduce vote-value disparities between single-seat constituencies for the chamber.

The number of constituency-linked seats will fall by six to 289, and that of proportional representation seats by four to 176.

The final number of candidates is expected to increase from the current total, with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s new party, Kibo no To (Party of Hope), which is set to effectively absorb members of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, working to select its candidates in the run-up to the Oct. 10 start of the official campaign period for the closely watched election.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, criticized the DP’s move to unite with Kibo no To, which was set up this week. “I’m very surprised that they plan to get together without discussing policies,” he told reporters.

“I’m aiming to bring together reformists in national politics,” Koike told a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

A key focus is whether Koike herself will run in the election. The view is growing among the ruling and opposition parties that Koike will join the race by resigning as governor of the capital.

Of the possible candidates, 919 people will run in constituencies, and the 102 others under the proportional representation format.

By party, 293 people will run from the LDP, and 36 from its ally, Komeito.

The ruling coalition held a combined 320 seats in the Lower House at the time of the chamber’s dissolution on Thursday. Abe has drawn the ruling bloc’s win-or-lose line at a simple majority of 233 seats.

On the opposition side, 281 people will run from the Japanese Communist Party, 49 from Nippon Ishin no Kai, 17 from the Social Democratic Party and 11 from Kibo no To.

From the DP, 214 people had been preparing to run in the general election. But on Thursday, the DP decided to seek to merge into Koike’s party, with its leader, Seiji Maehara, announcing that his party will not give official endorsement to any candidate and that DP members planning to run in the poll will be asked to seek Kibo no To’s endorsement.

Some DP members are expected to run as independent candidates.

The Liberal Party’s nine planned candidates will also seek to join the Koike party.

Koike has said her party will screen out possible candidates by examining their stances on security and other policies. She has expressed eagerness to field more than 100 candidates throughout the country.

The JCP is fiercely protesting the DP’s move to unite with the Koike party, as the party has been prioritizing collaboration among opposition parties including the DP over its own election strategy.

JCP leader Kazuo Shii said on Thursday that his party will field candidates in constituencies where the Koike party will do so as well.