Hazama Ando pair charged for alleged expense padding during Fukushima cleanup work

Public prosecutors on Thursday indicted without arrest two employees of general contractor Hazama Ando Corp. for alleged fraud over a decontamination project following the March 2011 reactor meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Indicted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office are Yuichi Yamashita, 48, and Yoshiji Moro, 50, employees at the company’s Tohoku branch in Sendai. Both admitted the allegations, investigative sources said.

According to the indictment, the two padded accommodation costs for workers involved in the decontamination project by ¥41 million and submitted a false report stating expenses at ¥200 million to the city of Tamura, Fukushima Prefecture, which ordered the project, between July and August 2015. They are suspected of cheating the city out of some ¥76 million in total.

Supporting documents were needed for the report, but they used manipulated receipts.

Hazama Ando said in June this year that it had overstated some ¥27 million for Tamura and about ¥53 million for Iwaki, another Fukushima Prefecture city. The prosecutors office apparently skipped establishing the case in Iwaki.

In a statement on Thursday, Hazama Ando said that it takes the indictment of the two employees seriously and will make efforts to prevent similar cases from occurring again, while denying the company’s systematic involvement in the misconduct.

An official of the Tamura Municipal Government said that the city will consult with the Fukushima Prefecture and the central government on the return of the money it paid to cover the overstated accommodation costs.