Tokyo stocks rebound on weaker yen amid political uncertainty in Japan

Stocks bounced back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, aided by the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 rose 96.06 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 20,363.11. On Wednesday, the key market gauge lost 63.14 points.

The Topix finished up 11.74 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,676.17, after losing 8.31 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firm start as investors took heart from the dollar’s overnight firming to top ¥113 and an upturn on Wall Street on Wednesday, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s topside became heavy after the spurt at the outset amid growing uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming House of Representative election, they said. The Lower House election was set for Oct. 22 after an important Diet session was dissolved shortly past noon on the same day it was convened.

Market participants were unable to step up purchases amid ambiguity over the political situation since popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike launched a national party, called Kibo no To (Party of Hope), which has become a magnet for opposition members seeking to run in the election, brokers said.

In the afternoon, however, stocks gathered steam again on the dollar’s retaking of the ¥113 line.

The yen’s drop “seems to have prompted foreign investors to buy futures, leading to cash purchases by others,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Miura offered the view that stocks failed to keep rising in the morning not because of the political uncertainty, but because traders were disappointed by the Dow Jones industrial average’s modest rebound on the New York Stock Exchange the previous day.

A media survey indicated that even if the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, merges with Kibo no To, their combined strength cannot override the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, he pointed out.

Investors are expected to show clearer reactions when the results of public opinion polls on the election come out, an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,461 to 494 on the TSE’s first section, while 71 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.603 billion shares, from Wednesday’s 1.202 billion shares.

Machine tool makers DMG Mori, Fanuc and Makino Milling Machine were buoyant on a rosy demand outlook for 2017.

Daikin attracted purchases, as Deutsche Securities revised up its investment rating and stock price target for the air conditioner maker.

Oil producers Japex, JXTG and Inpex were upbeat on higher crude oil prices.

By contrast, Kansai Electric, Hokkaido Electric, Tohoku Electric, Tokyo Electric and other utilities lost ground after Koike’s party adopted the policy of phasing out nuclear power in the country.